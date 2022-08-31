NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriot Sony Michel Signing With Chargers After Dolphins Release

Report: Sony Michel joining Chargers after surprise cut from Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It may not take Sony Michel long to find his third team since leaving the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins surprisingly released the former Patriots running back on Tuesday after he signed a one-year contract with Miami in May. One day later, Michel has a free-agent visit lined up with the Chargers in Los Angeles, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Free agent RB Sony Michel is flying to Los Angeles for a meeting with the #Chargers today, sources say. A surprise release by the #Dolphins, Michel could find work quickly for a team that has looked to bolster its RB room. ✈️ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2022

UPDATE (1:55 p.m. ET): Michel is signing with the Chargers after meeting with the team earlier in the day, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Michel had a decently productive season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, rushing for 845 yards and four touchdowns on 208 carries while adding 21 receptions for 128 yards and a score.

A first-round pick of the Patriots in 2018, the 27-year-old topped 900 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons with New England before being traded to the Rams in August 2021 following an injury-plagued 2020 campaign.

The Chargers have a talented running back room featuring Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley and rookie Isaiah Spiller, but Michel would be a nice depth pickup for an offense that should score plenty of points in 2022.