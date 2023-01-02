NFL Releases Week 18 Schedule, Cowboys-Commanders Play Sunday

A time and date have been determined for the Dallas Cowboys' regular season finale this weekend against the Washington Commanders.

The teams will hit the grass at FedEx Field Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT, according to DallasCowboys.com.

While it'll be the final game of the year for the Commanders, who have been eliminated from playoff contention, the game still has playoff implications for the 12-4 Dallas Cowboys.

The NFC East's other two teams, the New York Giants and 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles, are playing at the same time in Philly. If the Eagles win, they win the East outright. If they lose to the Giants, however, and if the Cowboys beat Washington, both teams would finish the regular season at 13-4 and Dallas would take the East crown because they ended up with a better division record (5-1 vs. Philly's 3-3).

The Giants, who are the No. 6 seed regardless, have little to play for other than spoiling the Eagles' bid for the top NFC seed.

If the Cowboys win the East they'll take the top seed in the NFC with a 49ers loss or the No. 2 seed should San Francisco win. If the Cowboys don't win the East, they'll be the No. 5 wildcard seed and will play Tampa Bay in the first round of the playoffs.

The Cowboys played the Buccaneers to start the regular season and lost both the game and quarterback Dak Prescott to injury.

DallasCowboys.com reported Monday afternoon that the NFL's new format leaves all games in Week 18 open so that the league can schedule the most interesting matchups -- which is why they are playing the final NFC regular season games at the same time.

Sunday's game will be broadcast on FOX.