In theory, May is a quiet time for the NFL.

Free agency and the draft are in the rearview and, outside of optional OTAs, players are still in offseason mode.

But the league can't stay out of the news cycle, as evident by the developments over the last few days from the owners meetings. Several stories have dropped this week, including the emergency third quarterback rule, Thursday Night Football flex scheduling, the 2025 draft being awarded to Green Bay and Super Bowl XL in 2026 heading to the 49ers' Levi's Stadium.

Another change came on Tuesday night, when the league owners voted to approve changes to the kickoff rules for 2023. Here's a full explainer on the kickoff rule alteration:

What is the new kickoff rule in the NFL?

Players are now able to fair catch on kickoffs, with the resulting possession beginning at the team's own 25-yard line -- equivalent to a touchback.

That means even if a kicker boots the ball short of the end zone, the returner can signal for a fair catch and still get the benefit of a touchdown. Previously, the player would have had to return the ball and risk getting tackled short of the 25-yard line. This move obviously favors the return team, but it was a decision made with player well-being in mind.

"At the end of the day health and safety drives this," NFL competition committee member Rich McKay told media on Tuesday. "The concussion rate has trended up in a pretty dramatic fashion."

The NFL projected that kickoff returns should be reduced by 7% with the new fair catch rule, and that will lead to a 15% drop in concussions on those plays.

The 2023 NFL offseason has been full of big-name players pulling in big contracts with new teams. Here are some of the players moving to new teams.

Can you fair catch a kickoff?

Yes.

Players were always able to fair catch on kickoffs. Previously, though, a fair catch outside of the end zone meant that the team received the ball at the spot of the catch. So, it was never advantageous to fair catch on a kickoff because the ball is almost always caught inside the team's own 10-yard line.

With the new fair catch rule bringing the ball out to the 25-yard line, expect to see a lot more hands waving on kickoffs in 2023.

What are the rules for a safety kickoff in the NFL?

When a defense records a safety by tackling the offense in its own end zone, the defense receives two points and possession of the ball. But the process for getting the ball back is different than a normal kickoff.

Instead of kicking the ball off a tee from the 35-yard line, the team must put the ball in play with a free kick (punt, dropkick or placekick) from the 20-yard line.

The new fair catch rule also applies to kickoffs after a safety, though it's more likely for a team to return those kicks because they generally don't travel as far down the field.