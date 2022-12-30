NFL Honors 2023 date, time, host, venue and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 NFL season has been full of surprises.

The New York Giants and New York Jets – doormats in their respective divisions for more than half a decade – returned to relevance this year, as last year’s Super Bowl champion descended in the NFC West standings and missed out on the playoffs entirely.

The Los Angeles Rams weren’t the only football team failing to meet expectations in 2022. It was a down year in Denver, too. And fans of the Bears, Browns, Cardinals, Colts, Falcons and Texans aren’t particularly happy already having been eliminated from playoff contention before the calendar even flips to 2023.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, January and February serve as the most prestigious part of the football calendar as the best teams in the NFL clash for a shot at immortality – and a chance to hoist up the Lombardi Trophy.

Also, this time of year is when the league hosts its annual celebration of its best players, coaches and moments from the 2022 regular season. These highlights will all be recognized at the 12th Annual NFL Honors.

Here’s a full explainer of the awards show:

What is NFL Honors?

NFL Honors is an awards presentation held at the end of each season. Similar to any other awards show, like the Oscars or Grammys, NFL Honors has a variety of awards that are presented by a host in front of a star-studded, in-person audience.

When is NFL Honors?

The 12th Annual NFL Honors is set for Feb. 9, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET, where awards for the 2022 NFL season will be handed out.

Where is NFL Honors held?

Since the 1st Annual NFL Honors in 2012, the show has been held during Super Bowl week in the city hosting the game. That won’t change in 2023, when NFL Honors will be held at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. just days before Super Bowl LVII at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium in nearby Glendale.

Who is hosting NFL Honors this year?

Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th Annual NFL Honors, her first time hosting the event. Past hosts include Alec Baldwin (2012-14), Seth Meyers (2015), Conan O’Brien (2016), Keegan-Michael Key (2017, 2022), Rob Riggle (2018) and Steve Harvey (2019-21).

How can I watch NFL Honors?

NFL Honors will air on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this year.

What awards are given out at NFL Honors?

There are a number of awards handed out at NFL Honors. Here’s the full list:

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Best Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

NFL Fan of the Year

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Aaron Rodgers won’t be hosting up the top prize for a third consecutive year. With two weeks of football to be played, Patrick Mahomes sits as the favorite to be the Most Valuable Player in the NFL.

If Mahomes does hold on in that race, he will become a two-time winner of the league’s MVP award and the tenth player in NFL history to have multiple MVPs.

Peyton Manning holds the record for most MVPs in NFL history with five.