Newy’s Instant Analysis: Cowboys Fall in Philly

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs delivers his instant analysis after the Cowboys lost 17-9 to the Eagles in Philadelphia in a game that could've clinched the division title for Dallas.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Cowboy lost a shot to wrap up the NFC East title by losing in Philadelphia 17-9.

TURNING POINT

The Cowboys were driving at the Eagles 25-yard line in the second quarter and fumbled the ball on third down and one. Rookie Tony Pollard coughed it up, and it eliminated a shot at a field goal that would've made the game 10-9.

In a slugfest, a team has to take advantage of scoring chances. Dallas did not do that.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz delivered the game of his career, considering all that was on the line. He avoided sacks and did not commit a turnover. Wentz threw for 319 yards and one touchdown.

KEY STAT

0-2

Dallas was in the red zone twice and failed to score a touchdown. It’s simple, kick field goals… you get beat.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Cowboys get to face Washington at home to end the 2019 regular season. Washington lost in overtime Sunday to the New York Giants 41-35. Washington is now 3-12.