News Mavs Coach Jason Kidd to Throw First Pitch at Rangers Game

There's a new coach in town and to kick off the Rangers return to Globe Life Field, newly hired Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd will throw out the ceremonial Tuesday.

The Rangers will host Dallas Mavericks Night Tuesday when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Rangers and Diamondbacks play a two-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday.

