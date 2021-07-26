Rangers

News Mavs Coach Jason Kidd to Throw First Pitch at Rangers Game

The newly hired Mavericks coach will show off his baseball skills when the Rangers return Tuesday

Head Coach Jason Kidd address the media during the Dallas Mavericks Press Conference on July 15, 2021 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

There's a new coach in town and to kick off the Rangers return to Globe Life Field, newly hired Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd will throw out the ceremonial Tuesday.

The Rangers will host Dallas Mavericks Night Tuesday when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Rangers and Diamondbacks play a two-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more information, please go to texasrangers.com or call 972.RANGERS.

RangersMavericksJason KiddGlobe Field
