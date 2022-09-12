patriots

New Update on Patriots QB Mac Jones' Back Injury Revealed

The Pats have received some good news on starting quarterback Mac Jones

By Nick Goss

New update on Patriots QB Mac Jones' back injury revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have received good news on starting quarterback Mac Jones' back injury, but it's a situation to keep a close eye on before Sunday's Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that Jones is suffering from back spasms and that x-rays taken after the team's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins were negative.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jones' injury is not thought to be serious.

All in all, these are positive updates for the Patriots.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dak Prescott 18 hours ago

Cowboys Dak Prescott Expected to Have Surgery Monday, Will Miss ‘Several Weeks'

texas high school football Sep 8

Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Sept. 8-10

Jones took a couple huge hits in Sunday's defeat to the Dolphins as New England's offensive struggled mightily. The former Alabama star gave a decent performance, completing 21 of 30 pass attempts for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Patriots offense scored only seven points -- its lowest total in a game against the Dolphins since 2006.

If Jones is unable to play in Pittsburgh, backup Brian Hoyer probably would start. The Patriots also have rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe on the roster.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

patriots
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us