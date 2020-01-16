Odell Beckham Jr

New Orleans Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr., Following Superdome Incident

A security guard was speaking to a Louisiana State University player when the Cleveland Browns wide receiver allegedly slapped the guard on his backside.

New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for star Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., following an alleged backside-slapping incident Monday at the college football title game, officials said Thursday.

Beckham is wanted for misdemeanor civil battery after he allegedly slapped a security guard from behind as the agent was having a discussion with a Louisiana State University player at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Police received a complaint and video of the incident on Wednesday, according NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets.

"I have no idea what the nature of the conversation was" between the security guard and player, Scheets told NBC News.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

winter olympics 2 hours ago

New Olympic Hosting Ideas Tested at Lausanne Youth Games

figure skating 7 hours ago

North Texas Skaters Prepare to Defend Title

For more read NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Odell Beckham JrCleveland BrownsOdell Beckham Jr.LSU
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us