New menu at AT&T Stadium unveiled ahead of Cowboys home opener

Dallas Cowboys games just got even better! New menu items were unveiled at AT&T Stadium just in time for Sunday's match.

The menu features nine new additions and also features fan-favorite returning items.

New Menu Additions:

The Birria Quesadilla

Slow-cooked beef marinated in Mexican spices, creamy pepperjack and Oaxaca cheeses, grilled inside of a 17-inch flour tortilla, served with savory Birria consommé.

The Lineman Burrito

A 17-inch flour tortilla filled with the famous Cowboys Mac n Cheese, in-house smoked brisket, jalapeño pepperjack sausage, pico de gallo and house-made candied jalapeños.

Flamin' Hot Cheetos® Elote

A twist on a classic street food favorite with sweet corn topped with crema, cotija cheese, and Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

The BBQ Dog

A Nathan's All Beef hot dog served in a brioche bun and topped with Bent Buckle smoked brisket, fried onions, candied jalapeños and drizzled with our famous BBQ sauce.

The BLT Dog

All the classics of the iconic sandwich served alongside a Nathan's All Beef hot dog served on a brioche bun.

The NY Onion Dog

A Nathans's All Beef hot dog served in a brioche bun and topped with New York-style grilled onions and pico de gallo.

Fritos® Brisket Mac n Cheese Balls

House-smoked Bent Buckle brisket and famous Cowboy's Mac n Cheese breaded with BBQ Fritos and fried, served on a bed of Mac, drizzled with sour cream and topped with green onions.

Brisket Mac n Cheese Bowl

A new addition based on one of our most popular fan requests. A bowl of the famous Cowboy's Mac n Cheese, loaded with house-smoked brisket and topped with jalapenos and BBQ sauce.

Turkey Bacon Hoagie

A classic turkey sandwich loaded with bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato, with house-made bacon jam aioli served on an Italian herb hoagie.

The Dallas Cowboys also unveiled a new line of merchandise and fan gear available at the Pro Shop at AT&T Stadium.