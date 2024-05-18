MLB

MLB fired Nelson Cruz to be special adviser for baseball operations

“Nelson Cruz is a respected voice in the game," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said

By The Associated Press

Nelson Cruz pondrá su experiencia a disposición de jugadores latinos como asesor de MLB
EFE

Former outfielder Nelson Cruz was hired by Major League Baseball on Friday as a special adviser for baseball operations.

The seven-time All-Star, who turns 44 on July 1, will focus mainly on Latin American topics that include the Dominican Republic and increasing player relations.

“Nelson Cruz is a respected voice in the game," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, "Nelson is passionate about growing the game and improving issues for players and our sport as a whole. He will be a resource to many people across our game, especially in the Dominican Republic.”

Cruz hit .274 with 464 homers, 1,325 RBIs and an .856 OPS over 19 seasons with Milwaukee (2005), Texas (2006-13), Baltimore (2014), Seattle (2015-18), Tampa Bay (2021), Washington (2022) and San Diego (2023).

He won the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

