Near-Sellout Expected for Rangers Home Opener Monday

It’s been more than 25 years since the Ballpark in Arlington first opened its doors to fans for a Rangers game. And Monday, Globe Life Field will do the same, albeit under circumstances much different than April 1994.

The Rangers are expected to welcome a near-sellout crowd despite the COVID-19 pandemic and criticism from federal health experts that believe it will lead to the unnecessary spread of the coronavirus.

Inside Globe Life Field, fans will be required to wear masks, and all concession and vendors have instituted “contactless payment.” All of it is part of a larger effort to make attending the game as safe as possible.

“If you have had the vaccine, don’t assume you are covered, it helps, but it may not give you a 100% immunity per se,” said Dr. Harvey Castro, president of Trusted ER. “Don’t forget the basics, wear a mask and wear it correctly.”

Castro said he believes fans who plan on attending should consider their personal risk based on pre-existing conditions and the larger risk versus reward.