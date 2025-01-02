Where to watch Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl after postponement

Following the deadly attack in New Orleans early Wednesday that left at least 15 dead and dozens more injured, the Sugar Bowl set for the same day had to be postponed.

The 2025 Sugar Bowl, set to be contested between the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, is slated to transpire at the Caesars Superdome, home of the NFL's New Orleans Saints.

Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley confirmed in a press conference the game will take place one day later on Thursday due to concerns of public safety. It was initially set for a 8:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. PT kickoff Wednesday.

With the new time now set, the matchup will see the both programs hoping to reach the College Football Playoff semifinals. The winner of the Sugar Bowl will meet Penn State, which beat Ashton Jeanty and Boise State 31-14, in the Orange Bowl next week.

Georgia will be without starting quarterback Carson Beck due to an elbow injury, with sophomore Gunner Stockton likely set to get the start. He will be aided by the running back duo of Trevor Etienne and Nate Frazier. Notre Dame will have dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard under center along with running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.

Here's where to watch the Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl and more:

When is the Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl?

The updated day for the Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl is Thursday, Jan. 2.

What time is the Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl?

The new kickoff time for the game is 4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT.

Where is the Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl?

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home of the NFL's Saints, is the venue for the game.

Where to watch the Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl on TV

The Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN.

Where to watch the Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl online

The Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl will be available to stream on WatchESPN and the ESPN mobile app.

