How to watch the Texas-Arizona State Peach Bowl in CFP quarterfinals

The College Football Playoff will be ringing in the new year with some quarterfinal action.

Three of the four quarterfinal games in the first-ever 12-team CFP are scheduled for New Year's Day, starting with a Peach Bowl matchup between the No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils and No. 5 Texas Longhorns.

Just like Boise State, the quarterfinals will see Arizona State play in its first-ever CFP game. The preseason media poll had the Sun Devils finishing at the bottom of the Big 12 in their debut season in the conference. But head coach Kenny Dillingham's team finished atop the conference at 11-2. And, despite losses to Texas Tech and Cincinnati, the Sun Devils were able to claim the CFP's No. 4 seed with a Big 12 title game rout of Iowa State.

Arizona State's surprise season has been led by running back Cam Skattebo, who finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. The senior has racked up 2,074 yards from scrimmage and 22 total touchdowns in 12 games.

Ahead of facing the Longhorns, who boast the nation's second-ranked scoring defense, Skattebo said, "there's nobody out there that can stop me." And breakout redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt said he's "going to go prove why I’m the better quarterback” in his matchup with Texas' Quinn Ewers, a former No. 1 overall recruit.

Ewers and the 11-2 Longhorns are in the CFP for a second time after debuting under head coach Steve Sarkisian last season. Texas was the highest-seeded non-conference champion in this year's field after falling to Georgia in the SEC title game. Both of the Longhorns' losses in their inaugural SEC season have come against the Bulldogs.

Texas rolled to a 38-24 home victory over No. 12 Clemson in the opening round of the CFP. Running backs Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner powered the win by each rushing for 100-plus yards and two touchdowns. Ewers, who racked up 358 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the SEC championship, threw for 202 yards, one touchdown and one pick against Clemson.

This will be just the second-ever meeting between Texas and Arizona State and the first since the 2007 Holiday Bowl that was won by the Longhorns. The two programs don't have much Peach Bowl history, either. Arizona State won its lone appearance in the bowl game all the way back in 1970, while Texas is set to play in its first Peach Bowl.

So, will the Sun Devils extend their surprise season with an upset of Texas? Or will it be the Longhorns who take another step toward a national championship? Here's how to watch the CFP quarterfinal showdown:

When is the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl?

The Longhorns will battle the Sun Devils on New Year's Day -- Wednesday, Jan. 1

What time does the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl start?

The CFP quarterfinal is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT/10 a.m. PT.

Where is the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl being played?

The Peach Bowl is being held in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. The venue is also hosting this season's national championship game.

What TV channel is the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl on?

Texas-Arizona State will air on ESPN.

Where to stream the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl live online

It will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Who does the winner of the Texas vs. Arizona State Peach Bowl play next?

The Peach Bowl champion will advance to face the winner of the Rose Bowl (No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8 Ohio State) in the Cotton Bowl.

