College Football

Jack Bech wins Senior Bowl MVP a month after brother's death in New Orleans attack

Bech caught the winning touchdown as time expired while wearing his late brother's former jersey number.

By The Associated Press

Jack Bech celebrates on one knee after scoring
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Former TCU receiver Jack Bech caught the winning touchdown pass and was named MVP of the Senior Bowl on Saturday, a month after his older brother was among 14 killed in the deadly pickup truck attack in New Orleans.

Bech caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan to give the American Team a 22-19 win over the National Team.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Martin “Tiger” Bech was among those killed when the driver of a pickup sped down Bourbon Street when it was packed with holiday revelers early on New Year's Day. The attack also injured about 30 people.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The older Bech played at Princeton, and his brother wore his No. 7 in his honor at the Senior Bowl. They both played high school football in Louisiana.

Jack Bech, who wore No. 18 for the Horned Frogs, played two seasons at TCU after transferring from LSU. He was the fifth TCU receiver to record a 1,000-yard season, finishing with 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

The 2025 NFL Draft order is set for all non-playoff teams, with the Tennessee Titans clinching the No. 1 overall pick. Here is a look at the top-18 picks locked in at the end of the regular season.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

College Football
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us