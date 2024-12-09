College football bowl games for 2024-25: Full list of matchups, dates and more

Bowl season is officially here.

With the college football regular season wrapped up, matchups for the postseason have now been confirmed.

All 84 bowl game participants were confirmed over the weekend, with 12 teams advancing to the College Football Playoff and dozens of others locked into postseason bowls.

Here's a full look at all the bowl games for the 2024-25 season:

How many teams made bowl games in 2024-25?

Including the 12 teams that made the playoff, there are 84 programs competing in postseason play.

How many bowl games are there?

There are 47 total bowl games in the 2024-25 college football season.

That number includes the four College Football Playoff first-round games, four quarterfinal games, two semifinals and the national championship. The quarterfinal and semifinal games will have official bowl names, but the first round and national championship will not.

List of college football bowl games for 2024-25

Saturday, Dec. 14

Cricket Celebration Bowl : Jackson State vs. South Carolina State, 12 p.m. ET

: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State, 12 p.m. ET IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama vs. Western Michigan, 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: Memphis vs. West Virginia, 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl : Western Kentucky vs. James Madison, 5:30 p.m. ET

: Western Kentucky vs. James Madison, 5:30 p.m. ET Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk: California vs. UNLV, 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 19

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 20

StaffDNA Cure Bowl : Ohio vs. Jacksonville State, 12 p.m. ET

: Ohio vs. Jacksonville State, 12 p.m. ET Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl : Tulane vs. Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET

: Tulane vs. Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET CFP First Round: Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 21

CFP First Round : SMU at Penn State, 12 p.m. ET

: SMU at Penn State, 12 p.m. ET CFP First Round : Clemson at Texas, 4 p.m. ET

: Clemson at Texas, 4 p.m. ET CFP First Round: Tennessee at Ohio State, 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 23

Myrtle Beach Bowl : Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA, 11 a.m. ET

: Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA, 11 a.m. ET Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State, 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawai’i Bowl: South Florida vs. San Jose State, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl : Pittsburgh vs. Toledo, 2 p.m. ET

: Pittsburgh vs. Toledo, 2 p.m. ET Rate Bowl : Rutgers vs. Kansas State, 5:30 p.m. ET

: Rutgers vs. Kansas State, 5:30 p.m. ET 68 Ventures Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green, 9 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 27

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl : Oklahoma vs. Navy, 12 p.m. ET

: Oklahoma vs. Navy, 12 p.m. ET Birmingham Bowl : Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. ET

: Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. ET AutoZone Liberty Bowl : Texas Tech vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m. ET

: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m. ET DIRECTV Holiday Bowl : Syracuse vs. Washington State, 8 p.m. ET

: Syracuse vs. Washington State, 8 p.m. ET SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. USC, 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 28

Wasabi Fenway Bowl : North Carolina vs. UConn, 11 a.m. ET

: North Carolina vs. UConn, 11 a.m. ET Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe bowl : Boston College vs. Nebraska, 12 p.m. ET

: Boston College vs. Nebraska, 12 p.m. ET Isleta New Mexico Bowl : TCU vs. Louisiana, 2:15 p.m. ET

: TCU vs. Louisiana, 2:15 p.m. ET Pop-Tarts Bowl : Iowa State vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m. ET

: Iowa State vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m. ET Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop : Miami (OH) vs. Colorado State, 4:30 p.m. ET

: Miami (OH) vs. Colorado State, 4:30 p.m. ET Go Bowling Military Bowl : East Carolina vs. NC State, 5:45 p.m. ET

: East Carolina vs. NC State, 5:45 p.m. ET Valero Alamo Bowl : BYU vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m. ET

: BYU vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m. ET Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Marshall vs. Army, 9:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 30

Transperfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri, 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Reliaquest Bowl : Alabama vs. Michigan, 12 p.m. ET

: Alabama vs. Michigan, 12 p.m. ET Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl : Louisville vs. Washington, 2 p.m. ET

: Louisville vs. Washington, 2 p.m. ET Cheez-It Citrus Bowl : South Carolina vs. Illinois, 3 p.m. ET

: South Carolina vs. Illinois, 3 p.m. ET Kinder’s Texas Bowl : Baylor vs. LSU, 3:30 p.m. ET

: Baylor vs. LSU, 3:30 p.m. ET VRBO Fiesta Bowl (CFP quarterfinal): Winner of SMU/Penn State vs. Boise State, 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP quarterfinal) : Winner of Clemson/Texas vs. Arizona State, 1 p.m. ET

: Winner of Clemson/Texas vs. Arizona State, 1 p.m. ET Rose Bowl (CFP quarterfinal) : Winner of Tennessee/Ohio State vs. Oregon, 5 p.m. ET

: Winner of Tennessee/Ohio State vs. Oregon, 5 p.m. ET Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP quarterfinal): Winner of Indiana/Notre Dame vs. Georgia, 8:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 2

Taxpayer Gator Bowl: Duke vs. Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 3

Servpro First Responder Bowl : North Texas vs. Texas State, 4 p.m. ET

: North Texas vs. Texas State, 4 p.m. ET Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Liberty, 11 a.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 9

Capital One Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal): 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 10

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP semifinal): 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 20