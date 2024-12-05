Who will be named the best player in college football for the 2024 season?

Though the expanded College Football Playoff is still to come, one of the marquee points of the NCAAF calendar is the announcement of the Heisman Trophy winner.

Last year's winner was LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who then went No. 2 overall in the NFL draft to the Washington Commanders.

So, when will the world find out the winner in a year with multiple deserving candidates? Here's what to know:

When are the 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists announced?

Before the winner is announced, the finalists are revealed on Monday, Dec. 9.

When is the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony?

The Heisman winner will be announced later that week on Saturday, Dec. 14.

What time is the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony?

The ceremony begins in New York City at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

Who are the favorites for the Heisman Trophy 2024?

In 2023, about a handful of players had deserving cases to win. The 2024 trophy, for the time being, boils down to two popular options: Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter and Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty.

Outside shots include Miami (FL.) QB Cam Ward and Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel.

How to watch, stream the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony

The ceremony will be broadcast on ESPN and available to stream through the ESPN app, WatchESPN and ESPN+.

Do Heisman winners get paid?

No, winning the Heisman does not come with a cash prize. However, the trophy itself can boost the image of the recipient, therefore possibly resulting in increased financial opportunities.