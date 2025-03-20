Where are the 68 Women's March Madness teams from? These states have the most

It's the most exciting time of the year for college basketball fans across the country.

The first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament tips off on Friday, one day after the men's tournament gets underway in full.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The women's tournament will begin at the home courts for the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in each regional. From there, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be held in Spokane, Washington, (Regionals 1 and 4) and Birmingham, Alabama (Regionals 2 and 3) before the tournament concludes with the Final Four in Tampa, Florida.

How far is the road to Tampa for the 68 teams in this year's tournament? Let's break down where each school is located and which states have the most teams in Women's March Madness.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

How many states have teams in 2025 Women's March Madness?

Thirty-six states are represented in the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament.

Which state has the most teams in 2025 Women's March Madness?

California, North Carolina and Virginia are tied at the top with five teams apiece.

California has two No. 1 seeds in UCLA and USC, while North Carolina has a pair of No. 2 seeds in Duke and NC State. Richmond is the highest seed out of Virginia as a No. 8.

Texas is next on the list with four teams in the tournament. Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee each have three teams in the bracket.

2025 Women's March Madness teams by state

Here is the full state-by-state breakdown for this year’s Women's March Madness:

Alabama

Alabama (No. 5, Regional 2)

Arizona

Grand Canyon (No. 13, Regional 1)

Arkansas

Arkansas State (No. 15, Regional 4)

California

California (No. 8, Regional 4)

San Diego State (No. 14, Regional 1)

UCLA (No. 1, Regional 1)

UC San Diego (No. 16, Regional 1, First Four)

USC (No. 1, Regional 4)

Connecticut

Fairfield (No. 12, Regional 4)

UConn (No. 2, Regional 4)

Florida

Florida Gulf Coast (No. 14, Regional 4)

Florida State (No. 6, Regional 1)

South Florida (No. 12, Regional 3)

Georgia

Georgia Tech (No. 9, Regional 1)

Illinois

Illinois (No. 8, Regional 3)

Indiana

Ball State (No. 12, Regional 1)

Indiana (No. 9, Regional 2)

Notre Dame (No. 3, Regional 3)

Iowa

Iowa (No. 6, Regional 4)

Iowa State (No. 11, Regional 3, First Four)

Kansas

Kansas State (No. 5, Regional 4)

Kentucky

Kentucky (No. 4, Regional 4)

Louisville (No. 7, Regional 3)

Murray State (No. 11, Regional 4)

Louisiana

LSU (No. 3, Regional 1)

Southern (No. 16, Regional 1, First Four)

Maryland

Maryland (No. 4, Regional 2)

Massachusetts

Harvard (No. 10, Regional 1)

Michigan

Michigan (No. 6, Regional 3)

Michigan State (No. 7, Regional 1)

Mississippi

Mississippi State (No. 9, Regional 4)

Ole Miss (No. 5, Regional 1)

2005 NCAA Champion Rashad McCants discusses the impressive lineup of stars about to shine in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Montana

Montana State (No. 13, Regional 3)

Nebraska

Creighton (No. 9, Regional 3)

Nebraska (No. 10, Regional 3)

New Jersey

Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 15, Regional 3)

Princeton (No. 11, Regional 3, First Four)

New York

Columbia (No. 11, Regional 2, First Four)

North Carolina

Duke (No. 2, Regional 2)

High Point (No. 16, Regional 3, First Four)

NC State (No. 2, Regional 1)

North Carolina (No. 3, Regional 2)

UNC Greensboro (No. 16, Regional 4)

Ohio

Ohio State (No. 4, Regional 3)

Oklahoma

Oklahoma (No. 3, Regional 4)

Oklahoma State (No. 7, Regional 4)

Oregon

Oregon (No. 10, Regional 2)

Oregon State (No. 14, Regional 2)

Pennsylvania

Lehigh (No. 15, Regional 2)

South Carolina

South Carolina (No. 1, Regional 2)

South Dakota

South Dakota State (No. 10, Regional 4)

Tennessee

Tennessee (No. 5, Regional 3)

Tennessee Tech (No. 16, Regional 2)

Vanderbilt (No. 7, Regional 2)

Texas

Baylor (No. 4, Regional 1)

Stephen F. Austin (No. 14, Regional 3)

TCU (No. 2, Regional 3)

Texas (No. 1, Regional 3)

Utah

Utah (No. 8, Regional 2)

Vermont

Vermont (No. 15, Regional 1)

Virginia

George Mason (No. 11, Regional 1)

Liberty (No. 13, Regional 4)

Norfolk State (No. 13, Regional 2)

Richmond (No. 8, Regional 1)

William & Mary (No. 16, Regional 3, First Four)

Washington

Washington (No. 11, Regional 2, First Four)

West Virginia

West Virginia (No. 6, Regional 2)

Wisconsin

Green Bay (No. 12, Regional 2)

Which states do not have a team in 2025 Women's March Madness?

Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island and Wyoming do not have schools in the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament.