It’s almost time to play for Sweet 16 berths.
What began as a 68-team men’s NCAA Tournament will be down to 32 squads by the end of Friday as the first round of 2025 March Madness comes to a close.
The opening day of Round 1 action saw three double-digit seeds advance in No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Drake and No. 12 McNeese, the last of which secured its first-ever NCAA Tournament win. No. 12 Colorado State then pulled off the first major upset of Friday's slate by taking down No. 5 Memphis.
While a pair of No. 5 seeds have fallen in Memphis and Clemson, top-four seeds remain unbeaten.
So, which other teams are headed to the next round of March Madness? And when will the games be played? Here's what we know:
What teams are left in men's March Madness?
These teams have advanced to Round 2 so far:
- No. 1 Auburn
- No. 1 Duke
- No. 1 Houston
- No. 2 Alabama
- No. 2 St. John's
- No. 2 Tennessee
- No. 3 Iowa State
- No. 3 Texas Tech
- No. 3 Wisconsin
- No. 4 Purdue
- No. 4 Texas A&M
- No. 5 Michigan
- No. 6 BYU
- No. 6 Ole Miss
- No. 7 Saint Mary's
- No. 7 UCLA
- No. 8 Gonzaga
- No. 9 Baylor
- No. 9 Creighton
- No. 10 Arkansas
- No. 11 Drake
- No. 12 Colorado State
- No. 12 McNeese
What's the updated men's March Madness bracket?
Here's a look at the second-round bracket, with several matchups already locked in:
South Region
- No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 9 Creighton
- No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 4 Texas A&M
- No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Iowa State
- Winner of No. 7 Marquette-No. 10 New Mexico vs. winner of No. 2 Michigan State-No. 15 Bryant
West Region
- Winner of No. 1 Florida-No. 16 Norfolk State vs. winner of No. 8 UConn-No. 9 Oklahoma
- No. 12 Colorado State vs. winner of No. 4 Maryland-No. 13 Grand Canyon
- No. 11 Drake vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
- No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 2 St. John's
East Region
- No. 1 Duke vs. No. 9 Baylor
- Winner of No. 5 Oregon-No. 12 Liberty vs. winner of No. 4 Arizona-No. 13 Akron
- No. 6 BYU vs. No. 3 Wisconsin
- No. 7 Saint Mary's vs. No. 2 Alabama
Midwest Region
- No. 1 Houston vs. No. 8 Gonzaga
- No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 4 Purdue
- Winner of No. 6 Illinois-No. 11 Xavier vs. winner of No. 3 Kentucky-No. 14 Troy
- No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 2 Tennessee
What's the men's March Madness schedule for the second round?
The second round will be played over Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23. Here are the schedule details we know so far, including where to watch and stream the games:
Saturday
- No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 4 Purdue: 12:10 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, March Madness Live
- No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 2 St. John's: 2:40 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, March Madness Live
- No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 4 Texas A&M: 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, March Madness Live
- No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Drake: 6:10 p.m. ET, TNT, Max, March Madness Live
- No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 1 Auburn: 7:10 p.m. ET, TBS, Max, March Madness Live
- No. 6 BYU vs. No. 3 Wisconsin: 7:45 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, March Madness Live
- No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Houston: 8:40 p.m. ET, TNT, Max, March Madness Live
- No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 2 Tennessee: 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS, Max, March Madness Live
Sunday
- No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 1 Duke: TBD, TBD
- No. 7 Saint Mary's vs. No. 2 Alabama: TBD, TBD
- No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Iowa State: TBD, TBD
When is the men's Sweet 16?
The NCAA Tournament will then continue with the Sweet 16 from Thursday, March 27 to Friday, March 28.
What are the men's Sweet 16 locations?
There are the four host sites for the Sweet 16:
- East Regional: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- West Regional: Chase Center in San Francisco
- South Regional: State Farm Arena in Atlanta
- Midwest Regional: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis