It's the final stop on the road to the Final Four.

The Elite Eight in the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament will feature four regional finals, with trips to San Antonio for the Final Four up for grabs. The regional championship matchups will take shape via the Sweet 16, which wraps up with four games on Friday.

The first four Elite Eight berths were awarded Thursday as No. 1 Duke, No. 1 Florida, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Texas Tech advanced. The Blue Devils and Crimson Tide took down No. 4 Arizona and No. 6 BYU, respectively, to reach the regional final round for the second straight year. The Gators defeated No. 4 Maryland to secure their first Elite Eight appearance since 2017, and the Red Raiders rallied for an overtime win against No. 10 Arkansas to advance to their first regional final since 2019.

So, what does the Elite Eight bracket look like so far? And when will the games be played? Here's what we know about the March Madness regional finals:

Who's in the Elite Eight?

Four of the Elite Eight spots are filled so far:

No. 1 Duke

No. 1 Florida

No. 2 Alabama

No. 3 Texas Tech

What is the updated March Madness bracket?

Half of the Elite Eight bracket is set:

South Region

Winner of No. 1 Auburn-No. 5 Michigan vs. winner of No. 6 Ole Miss-No. 2 Michigan State

West Region

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

East Region

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Alabama

Midwest Region

Winner of No. 1 Houston-No. 4 Purdue vs. winner of No. 3 Kentucky-No. 2 Tennessee

When are the Elite Eight games?

The Elite Eight will be played over Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30.

Elite Eight schedule: Times and where to watch games

The East and West Regional finals are scheduled for Saturday, followed by the Midwest and South Regional finals on Sunday. Here's Saturday's schedule, along with how to watch and stream the games.

Saturday, March 29

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 3 Texas Tech: 6:09 p.m. ET, TBS, Max, March Madness Live

6:09 p.m. ET, TBS, Max, March Madness Live No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Alabama: 8:49 p.m. ET, TBS, Max, March Madness Live

Where is the Elite Eight being played?

The Sweet 16 sites will also host Elite Eight games:

East Region: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey West Region: Chase Center in San Francisco

Chase Center in San Francisco South Region State Farm Arena in Atlanta

State Farm Arena in Atlanta Midwest Region: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

When and where is the Final Four?

The Final Four will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio has been the site of the Final Four four previous times, most recently in 2018.

The Final Four will pit the South Regional champion up against the West Regional champ, with the East and Midwest Regional champs making up the other matchup. Both games will be played on Saturday, April 5.

When is the NCAA basketball national championship game?

The national title game will then follow on Monday, April 7 at the Alamodome.

