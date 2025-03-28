March Madness

Alabama breaks record for 3-pointers in a March Madness game with 25 vs. BYU

Loyola Marymount held the previous record for 35 years.

By The Associated Press

There was no such thing as a bad shot for Alabama on Thursday night.

Certainly not from beyond the arc, where the Crimson Tide set March Madness records by making 25 3-pointers, attempting 51 and knocking one of college basketball’s most memorable teams, Loyola Marymount, out of a perch it had held for 35 years.

Mark Sears highlighted Alabama’s 113-88 win over BYU in the Sweet 16 by going 10 for 16 from 3 and finishing with 34 points.

Sears ended up one long-range basket short of breaking the record Jeff Fryer set in Loyola Marymount's record-breaking 149-115 tournament blowout of Michigan back in 1990. That Lions team starred Hank Gathers and was coached by Paul Westhead, whose team cracked 100 points in all but three games that season.

Fun fact: After the win over Michigan, Loyola Marymount beat none other than Alabama, coached back then by Wimp Sanderson. The score was 62-60 — by far, Loyola Marymount's lowest-scoring game of the season.

This year's Tide, with Nate Oats coaching, are the highest-scoring team in the country. This was the ninth time they cracked triple digits.

The Tide only tried 15 shots from inside the arc. They made 10. Collectively, Alabama shot 53% from the floor and also made 18 of 21 free throws.

They also broke a week-old record for 3-point attempts, surpassing the 46 Texas Tech hoisted last week in a first-round win over UNC-Wilmington.

Aden Holloway made six 3s, Chris Youngblood hit five and Alabama shot 49% from behind the arc. The 25 makes were also the most for the Crimson Tide in any game in program history.

