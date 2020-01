This week's podcast will be recorded live at about 6:40 p.m. Friday. Live video will appear at the top of this page.

In this week's podcast, NBC 5’s Pat Doney is joined by 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher to discuss the latest on Jason Garrett’s future with the Cowboys, Luka Doncic and the Mavs ranking in the NBA’s Western Conference, and details regarding former Stars coach Jim Montgomery announcing he’s checked himself into rehab.