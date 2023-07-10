Victor Wembanyama shut down for rest of Summer League, per report

Victor Wembanyama is going on summer vacation.

The San Antonio Spurs are shutting down the No. 1 overall draft for the remainder of the team’s Summer League slate in Las Vegas, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported on Monday.

The 7-foot-3 ½ phenom struggled in his first action with the Spurs. He scored nine points on 2-for-13 shooting while tacking on eight rebounds and five blocks in his Summer League debut against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, later saying “I didn’t know what I was doing out there.”

Wembanyama rebounded in his second and final Summer League contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. He posted a double-double with 27 points on 9-for-14 from the floor to go along with 12 boards.

The Summer League shutdown gives Wembanyama a break ahead of training camp and later the preseason. His professional season overseas with Metropolitans 92 began in September, and the French squad was still competing in the playoffs a week before he heard his name called by the Spurs on draft night last month.

The Spurs will play three or four more games in Las Vegas, and fans will have to wait a couple more months before they can watch Wembanyama again.