Victor Wembanyama and tallest players in the NBA right now

A new NBA season is here, and one rookie is taking things to new heights.

Victor Wembanyama arrived in San Antonio as one of the most coveted draft prospects of all time. At 7-foot-4, the French phenom brings unprecedented skill for someone his size.

When Wembanyama makes his NBA debut against the Dallas Mavericks, he will immediately share one distinction: tallest active player. However, unless he hits a growth spurt, he will not land the title of tallest player in league history.

Let’s look around the NBA for the tallest current and all-time players.

Who is the tallest player in the NBA right now?

Wembanyama is one of two 7-foot-4 players in the NBA.

He and Houston Rockets Boban Marjanovic are tied as the tallest players in the league right now.

Who is the tallest player in NBA history?

Gheorghe Muresan and Manute Bol are the tallest people to ever play in the NBA at 7-foot-7.

Tacko Fall, Yao Ming, Slavko Vranes and Shawn Bradley are just a smidge shorter at 7-foot-6. Chuck Nevitt, Pavel Podkolzin and Sim Bhullar are next in line at 7-foot-5.

At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama and Marjanovic are tied with Ralph Sampson, Mark Eaton, Rik Smits and Priest Lauderdale as the 10th-tallest players in NBA history.

Tallest player on each NBA team

Here are the tallest players on each team according to their listed heights on NBA.com.