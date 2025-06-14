NBA

Stephen A. Smith responds after seen playing solitaire at NBA Finals Game 4

Smith claimed it happened during a timeout, but the fan who took the photo said it happened during live play.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

ESPN NBA Insider Stephen A. Smith is known for his strong opinions on the league, but now he's facing some doubts.

During Game 4 of the Indiana Pacers-Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals, Smith was pictured by a fan playing solitaire on his phone as the game played out.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

There was also a video a spectator recorded, which showed play going on in the background as Smith had solitaire open. The fan who took the photo said it occurred during the third quarter.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

After the game, Smith responded to the moment with a few posts on X as it became a viral topic.

Smith claimed he was playing during a timeout and was multitasking.

NBA

NBA 3 hours ago

Thunder take Game 4 of NBA Finals vs. Pacers 111-104 to tie series

NBA Playoffs Jun 11

Pacers beat Thunder in Game 3, take Finals lead with Bennedict Mathurin shining

"Yep! That’s me. Who would’ve thought….I can multi-task. Especially during TIMEOUTS! Hope y’all are enjoying the NBA Finals. This is going 7 games now, peeps!" Smith posted.

He then posted what appeared to be a screenshot of his solitaire app open with the game playing underneath.

Kevin Durant even posted the photo of Smith on his Instagram story, which had "Cmon Steve" written in small font on the bottom right.

Many NBA fans criticized Smith for not being fully engaged during one of sports' biggest moments, especially with the platform at his disposal.

"This dude thinks he is so above the sport of basketball it is frustrating I would die to have a career that allowed me to go to the nba finals to cover it what a joke," one account wrote in response to a viral post on X.

Here are five things to know about Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

This article tagged under:

NBA
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us