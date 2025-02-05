Kings trade for Wizards center Jonas Valančiūnas, reports say

The Kings are getting the frontcourt size they have been seeking.

Sacramento is acquiring veteran center Jonas Valančiūnas from the Washington Wizards for forward Sidy Cissoko and two future second-round draft picks, NBA Insider Marc Stein and ESPN's Shams Charania first reported, citing sources.

Sacramento has acquired Jonas Valanciunas, league sources tell @TheSteinLine. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 5, 2025

The Washington Wizards are trading Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2025

Per Spotrac's Keith Smith, the Kings will acquire Valančiūnas using one of their trade exceptions -- either a $12.8 million Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception or a $16.8 million Tax-Payer Exception.

The Kings will bring in Jonas Valanciunas via one of their exceptions. They have a new TPE from the trade with the Bulls and Spurs, or they could use the Non-Taxpayer MLE. Interesting move by Sacramento for such a minor cost. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 5, 2025

The 32-year-old Valančiūnas averaged 11.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in 20.1 minutes in 49 games for the Wizards this season. He's shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 25.9 percent as a limited 3-point shooter.

The Kings will be Valančiūnas' fifth NBA team, along with the Wizards, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

Cissoko was just acquired by the Kings from the Spurs on Monday in the three-team trade that brought two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls to Sacramento and sent franchise cornerstone De'Aaron Fox to San Antonio.

Valančiūnas isn't a rental either, as he is under contract for two more seasons, at $10.395 million next year and $10 million in 2026-27.

Valančiūnas now gives the Kings three battle-tested centers, along with star Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len, for interim head coach Doug Christie to use.

