Thirty picks down, 29 more to go.

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft concluded Wednesday, with the second round set for Thursday and 29 more picks to be made. The New York Knicks were docked a second-rounder for tampering with Jalen Brunson during the 2022 free agency period.

New York did not have a first-round pick to re-tool with either, though its city rivals featured prominently with the most picks on the night by far.

Cooper Flagg officially went No. 1 to the Dallas Mavericks, while Duke had two more prospects go in the top 10 as wing Kon Knueppel went to the Charlotte Hornets and No. 4 and the Phoenix Suns took center Khaman Maluach at No. 10.

The Philadelphia 76ers added to their backcourt with Baylor guard V.J. Edgecombe at No. 3 overall, with one college making history with two of their top prospects.

Let's analyze the first round of the draft further with winners and losers:

WINNER: The Scarlet Knights make history

While Duke had three prospects go off the board in the top 10 -- with two in the top four -- the Blue Devils are an iconic basketball program for a reason. But there was another school who rivaled Duke with prospects in the top five: the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers saw Dylan Harper go to the San Antonio Spurs at No. 2 overall, an intriguing two-handed combo guard who will join a backcourt featuring De'Aaron Fox, Chris Paul and Stephon Castle, among others. Then forward Ace Bailey went to the Utah Jazz at No. 5 overall. He could've went even higher, but had concerns from teams after not doing pre-draft workouts. Still, Harper and Bailey made program history for Rutgers by becoming its highest two draft picks ever.

LOSER: Did the Portland Trail Blazers reach?

Portland moved back five spots at No. 16 in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, who took wing Cedric Coward. But it was who Portland drafted that stirred some controversy. The Blazers took Yang Hansen from China, a 20-year-old center who stands at 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan.

While it made for the moment of a lifetime for Hansen as he was seated in the crowd, many mock drafts and big boards slotted the center prospect as a mid-to-late second-round option. The 2024 CBA Defensive Player of the Year, among other awards in China, Hansen joins a Portland frontcourt that includes Deandre Ayton, Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams, and Duop Reath. The Blazers will need to have moves lined up, but there will be scrutiny for this selection.

WINNER: Nets hoard young talent with five picks

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver mentioned one team way more than any other Wednesday night. The Brooklyn Nets had five picks in the first round, with one in the lottery and the rest in the latter half. Brooklyn took BYU guard/forward Egor Demin at No. 8 overall, French guard Nolan Traore at No. 19, UNC wing Drake Powell at No. 22, Israeli guard Ben Saraf at No. 26 and Michigan forward Danny Wolf at No. 27.

Perhaps Brooklyn could've added a center, but it stacked up on a variety of ball handlers to add to head coach Jordi Fernandez's disposal. Traore and Saraf are more natural guards that have developing to do coming from overseas, while Demin and Wolf also have initiating experience at their respective schools. Powell will add to the Nets' wing depth as they seek to build a core and return to the playoffs. The Nets also pick at No. 36 in the second round, so they'll have to hope their major swings work out.

LOSER: New Orleans Pelicans' three picks leave questions

The Pelicans almost very quietly had three first-round picks, with two in the lottery. But it's fair to question if the team did enough with those picks. In the middle of a rebuild with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum among the recently traded, New Orleans added Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears at No. 7, Maryland center Derik Queen and No. 13 and Georgia forward Asa Newell at No. 23.

While Fears averaged 17 points per game as a freshman, he only shot 28% from deep on four attempts. Asa Newell averaged 15 points, but only shot 29% from deep on 2.7 attempts and isn't a dominant rebounder at 6-foot-11. In a 3-point league, can Fears and Newell inject new life into their game at the next level?

Queen has some intriguing potential given the ball handling and movement for a 245-pound athlete, but needs improved conditioning and to figure out if he can develop a true jumper like his free-throw percentage suggests. The Pelicans still have Zion Williamson, but it's really now or never for the team to achieve something with him on the roster.

WINNER: Orlando Magic may have the draft's steal

Every draft ends up featuring a major steal either late in the first round or at any point of the second. The Magic may have taken the 2025 steal in Michigan State guard Jase Richardson, who came off the board at No. 25 overall. The freshman guard averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists on a 49/41/84 shooting split with most of his starts coming toward the end of the season.

Given Orlando's long-standing need for a starting point guard to surround Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and now Desmond Bane, Richardson, son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, can make a case off the bench and be a spark point. The Boston Celtics' pick of Hugo Gonzalez, Miami Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis and Sacramento Kings' Nique Clifford are other possible first-round steals to watch.

