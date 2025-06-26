Tracking every first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

New talent is coming to the NBA.
The 2025 draft is set to introduce a wide range of players, with Duke prospect Cooper Flagg the most coveted player of this class, going first overall to the Dallas Mavericks.
Flagg was joined by fellow Blue Devil Kon Knueppel in the top five after the Charlotte Hornets took the wing at No. 4 overall. Rutgers also has two top prospects in combo guard Dylan Harper, who went at No. 2, and forward Ace Bailey, who has had pre-draft workout concerns.
The hometown Brooklyn Nets have hoarded first-round picks this year as they look to get back into the playoff mix with a proper core. One of those picks is in the lotter at No. 8, while the rest come toward the back half.
Here's a running list of picks as they are made at the Barclays Center in New York:
2025 NBA Draft first-round pick tracker
1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke
2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers
3. Philadelphia 76ers: V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor
4. Charlotte Hornets: Kon Knueppel, G/F, Duke
5. Utah Jazz
6. Washington Wizards
7. New Orleans Pelicans
8. Brooklyn Nets
9. Toronto Raptors
10. Phoenix Suns
11. Portland Trail Blazers
12. Chicago Bulls
13. Atlanta Hawks
14. San Antonio Spurs
15. Oklahoma City Thunder
16. Memphis Grizzlies
17. Minnesota Timberwolves
18. Washington Wizards
19. Brooklyn Nets
20. Miami Heat
21. Utah Jazz
22. Brooklyn Nets
23. New Orleans Pelicans
24. Oklahoma City Thunder
25. Orlando Magic
26. Brooklyn Nets
27. Brooklyn Nets
28. Boston Celtics
29. Phoenix Suns
30. LA Clippers
This is a developing story; check back later for updates.