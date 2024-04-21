NBA

Every NBA award finalist for 2023-24: MVP, DPOY, ROY, more

Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Tyrese Maxey are some of the names involved.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Will Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic win his first MVP? Or will Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rival him?

Nikola Jokic could also add a third to his trophy cabinet with the Denver Nuggets star having yet another dominant campaign.

Elsewhere, San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama and Thunder youngster Chet Holmgren are battling for the Rookie of the Year award.

However, Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla was not among the finalists for Coach of the Year despite leading his side to the league's best record.

Here are all the NBA award finalists for 2023-24, as announced on Sunday:

Clutch Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year

  • Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
  • Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Most Improved Player of the Year

  • Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
  • Coby White, Chicago Bulls

Rookie of the Year

  • Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
  • Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Sixth Man of the Year

  • Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings
  • Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks
  • Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves

Most Valuable Player

  • Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Coach of the Year

  • Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic

