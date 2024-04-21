Every NBA award finalist for 2023-24: MVP, DPOY, ROY, more

Will Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic win his first MVP? Or will Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rival him?
Nikola Jokic could also add a third to his trophy cabinet with the Denver Nuggets star having yet another dominant campaign.
Elsewhere, San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama and Thunder youngster Chet Holmgren are battling for the Rookie of the Year award.
However, Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla was not among the finalists for Coach of the Year despite leading his side to the league's best record.
Here are all the NBA award finalists for 2023-24, as announced on Sunday:
Clutch Player of the Year
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Defensive Player of the Year
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Most Improved Player of the Year
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Coby White, Chicago Bulls
Rookie of the Year
- Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
- Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
Sixth Man of the Year
- Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings
- Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks
- Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves
Most Valuable Player
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Coach of the Year
- Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic