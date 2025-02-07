Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith have made their picks.
This year's 2025 NBA All-Star Game format is different than year's past. Instead of East vs. West or two team captains drafting their teams, it will instead feature a mini tournament comprising four teams each with eight players.
Three of those teams will be led by Shaq, Chuck and Kenny, who drafted their respective squads on Thursday. The fourth team will be the winners of the Rising Stars event held on Feb. 14.
The four teams will play two semifinal games, with the winners facing off for the championship. Each team will need to score at least 40 or more points to win the games.
Here's how each team shapes up:
Team Shaq
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
- Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
- James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Team Chuck
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
- Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Team Kenny
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
- Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
The All-Star game is set for Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.