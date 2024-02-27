NBA

NBA world mindblown by Max Strus' beyond half-court game-winner in Cavs-Mavs

Strus had a fourth-quarter to remember en route to dropping 21 points.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Luka Doncic had 45 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds. Then Max Strus hit a game-winner over him.

It wasn't just any game-winner, either.

Strus, as the Cleveland Cavaliers trailed the Dallas Mavericks 119-118 with 2.6 seconds to go, launched a shot beyond halfcourt that somehow hit all net.

It capped a robust shooting night for the 27-year-old guard, as he logged 21 points on 7 of 12 shooting overall, with 7 of 10 of those makes/attempts coming from 3-point range. He added four rebounds, four assists and two blocks to his name in 26 minutes.

The result moved an in-form Cleveland to 38-19 while the Mavs fell to 33-25.

Here are some of the best reactions to Strus' game-winning shot from the NBA world:

