NBA world mindblown by Max Strus' beyond half-court game-winner in Cavs-Mavs

Luka Doncic had 45 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds. Then Max Strus hit a game-winner over him.

It wasn't just any game-winner, either.

Strus, as the Cleveland Cavaliers trailed the Dallas Mavericks 119-118 with 2.6 seconds to go, launched a shot beyond halfcourt that somehow hit all net.

WHAT A SHOT!



Max Strus wins it in Cleveland with a HALFCOURT SHOT at the buzzer

It capped a robust shooting night for the 27-year-old guard, as he logged 21 points on 7 of 12 shooting overall, with 7 of 10 of those makes/attempts coming from 3-point range. He added four rebounds, four assists and two blocks to his name in 26 minutes.

The result moved an in-form Cleveland to 38-19 while the Mavs fell to 33-25.

Here are some of the best reactions to Strus' game-winning shot from the NBA world:

Strus in the 4th quarter:



15 PTS

5-5 3P



Strus in the 4th quarter:

15 PTS

5-5 3P

And a half court game-winning buzzer-beater.

max strus on his game-winner over the mavs:



"i don't know...i got lucky don was out cuz you know he would've shot that one"



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ne6WeXwT45 — Dan Favale (@danfavale) February 28, 2024

Max Strus = Max Stress for Markieff Morris

Max Strus just hit one of the craziest game winners I’ve ever seen!

Max Strus just hit one of the craziest game winners I've ever seen!

Max Strus entered the fourth quarter with 5:06 remaining and proceeded to make five 3-pointers in the final 3:42 — including four in a 67-second stretch — and this incredible game-winner.



The Strus is, in fact, loose. pic.twitter.com/NuNSIU3egV — Josh Poloha (@JorshP) February 28, 2024

Max Strus' game-winner was officially from 59 feet. Per @ESPNStatsInfo, it's the second longest game-winning buzzer-beater of the 3-point era.

Max Strus just hit the 2nd-farthest game winning buzzer-beater in NBA history.