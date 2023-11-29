Listing the most valuable NBA franchises after Mark Cuban sells stake of Mavericks

It's a great time to own an NBA team -- just ask Mark Cuban.
The billionaire businessman reportedly sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday for a whopping $3.5 billion.
Better yet, Cuban worked out a deal with the buyers (Adelson family) so that he could retain control of basketball operations and keep shares in the team. Cuban bought the Mavericks for $285 million in 2000, netting him a $3.215 billion profit for the transaction.
With Cuban's deal in mind, here's a look at the most valuable NBA franchises of 2023 (valuations via Forbes, as of October 2023):
1. Golden State Warriors, $7.7 billion
Owners: Joe Lacob, Peter Guber
Last sold: 2010 for $450 million
2. New York Knicks, $6.6 billion
Owners: Madison Square Garden Sports (led by James Dolan)
Last sold: 1997 for $300 million
3. Los Angeles Lakers, $6.4 billion
Owners: Todd Boehly, Mark Walter, Jerry Buss Family Trusts (led by Jeanie Buss)
Last sold: 2021 for $1.35 billion (27% of team to Boehly and Walter), 1979 for $20 million (100% of team to Buss)
4. Boston Celtics, $4.7 billion
Owners: Boston Basketball Partners (led by Wyc Grousbeck and Stephen Pagliuca)
Last sold: 2002 for $360 million
5. Los Angeles Clippers, $4.65 billion
Owner: Steve Ballmer
Last sold: 2014 for $2 billion
6. Chicago Bulls, $4.6 billion
Owner: Jerry Reinsdorf
Last sold: 1985 for $16.2 million
7. Dallas Mavericks, $4.5 billion
Owner: Mark Cuban
Last sold: 2000 for $280 million
Note: Cuban's sale of the Mavericks is not yet official, so it is not reflected here.
8. Houston Rockets, $4.4 billion
Owner: Tilman Fertitta
Last sold: 2017 for $2.2 billion
9. Philadelphia 76ers, $4.3 billion
Owners: Joshua Harris, David Blitzer
Last sold: 2011 for $287 million
10. Toronto Raptors, $4.1 billion
Owners: Bell Canada, Larry Tanenbaum, Rogers Communications
Last sold: 2012 for $400 million
11. Phoenix Suns, $4 billion
Owners: Matt Ishbia, Justin Ishbia
Last sold: 2023 for $4 billion
12. Miami Heat, $3.9 billion
Owner: Micky Arison
Last sold: 1988 for $32.5 million
13. Brooklyn Nets, $3.85 billion
Owner: Joe Tsai
Last sold: 2019 for $3.2 billion
14. Washington Wizards, $3.5 billion
Owner: Ted Leonsis
Last sold: 2010 for $551 million
15. Denver Nuggets, $3.37 billion
Owner: Stan Kroenke
Last sold: 2000 for $202 million
16. Cleveland Cavaliers, $3.35 billion
Owner: Dan Gilbert
Last sold: 2005 for $375 million
17. Sacramento Kings, $3.33 billion
Owner: Vivek Ranadive
Last sold: 2013 for $534 million
18. Atlanta Hawks, $3.32 billion
Owner: Tony Ressler
Last sold: 2015 for $730 million
19. San Antonio Spurs
Owners: Sixth Street Partners, Peter J. Holt
Last sold: 1996 for $76 million
20. Milwaukee Bucks, $3.2 billion
Owners: Jimmy Haslam, Dee Haslam, Wes Edens
Last sold: 2023 for $875 million (25% of team to the Haslams), 2014 for $550 million (100% of team to Edens and Marc Lasry)
21. Utah Jazz, $3.09 billon
Owners: Ryan Smith, Ashley Smith
Last sold: 2020 for $1.66 billion
22. Portland Trail Blazers, $3.08 billion
Owners: Paul G. Allen Trust (led by Jody Allen)
Last sold: 1988 for $70 million
23. Detroit Pistons, $3.07 billion
Owner: Tom Gores
Last sold: 2011 for $325 million
24. Oklahoma City Thunder, $3.05 billion
Owners: Professional Basketball Club LLC (led by Clayton Bennett)
Last sold: 2006 for $325 million
25. Charlotte Hornets, $3 billion
Owners: Gabe Plotkin, Rick Schnall
Last sold: 2023 for $3 billion
26. Orlando Magic, $2.95 billion
Owners: DeVos Family
Last sold: 1991 for $85 million
27. Indiana Pacers, $2.9 billion
Owners: Herbert Simon, Stephen Simon
Last sold: 1983 for $10.5 million
28. New Orleans Pelicans, $2.55 billion
Owner: Gayle Benson
Last sold: 2012 for $338 million
29. Minnesota Timberwolves, $2.5 billion
Owners: Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez, Glen Taylor
Last sold: 2021 for $1.5 billion
30. Memphis Grizzlies, $2.4 billion
Owner: Robert Pera
Last sold: 2012 for $377 million