Los Angeles Lakers

Like father, like son: First look at LeBron and Bronny James in Lakers uniforms

The first father-son teammate duo in NBA history posed for photos Monday at Media Day.

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The newest James family portrait is now available.

LeBron James and Bronny James were seen together in their Los Angeles Lakers uniforms on Monday for the first time as they posed for pictures at Media Day. LeBron, of course, wore his yellow No. 23 jersey while his son debuted his No. 9 with "James Jr." across the back.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The two are set to become the first father-son duo to play in the league at the same time, and they'll do so as teammates.

The Lakers selected the 19-year-old Bronny James out of USC with the 55th overall pick in second round of the 2024 NBA Draft in June. That united him on an NBA roster with his 39-year-old father, who is the league's all-time leading scorer.

NBA

NBA 4 hours ago

Basketball world mourns death of Dikembe Mutombo with tributes on social media

NBA 4 hours ago

NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo dies at 58

LeBron and Bronny could make their on-court debut as NBA teammates in the Lakers' preseason opener on Oct. 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. The Lakers open the regular season at home against Minnesota on Oct. 22.

LeBron and Bronny James are set to make history as the first father-son duo to play in the NBA simultaneously.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Lakers
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us