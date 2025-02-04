NBA All-Star Game

Kai Cenat, Druski and coach 2 Chainz announced for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Here are all the celebrities who will be taking the court in Oakland this month.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Streamer Kai Cenat, comedian-creator Druski and musical artists Mickey Guyton and Shaboozey were announced Tuesday as participants in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, while multi-platinum rapper 2 Chainz was named a coach.

The game will be played Feb. 14 at Oakland Arena as part of the NBA's All-Star weekend.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Cenat will be making his second celebrity game appearance, as will actor-singer Dylan Wang and singer-songwriter Walker Hayes.

Two-time Atlanta Dream All-Star Allisha Gray, WNBA champion and Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton and former NBA players Matt Barnes and Baron Davis are also listed as players.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Others celebrities in the game include musical artists Noah Kahan, Tucker Halpern and AP Dhillon; actors Oliver Stark, Pablo Schreiber and Rome Flynn; and WWE performer Bayley, among others.

Coaches include NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, former MLB star Barry Bonds and influencer Khaby Lame.

Here are the starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, which will feature a brand-new tournament-style format.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NBA All-Star Game
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us