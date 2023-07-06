How to watch Victor Wembanyama's NBA summer league debut

It's finally Wemby time.

No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama will make his long-awaited debut in an NBA setting when the San Antonio Spurs open Las Vegas Summer League play on Friday night.

Adding even more intrigue, the 19-year-old French phenom will be up against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets.

It's very difficult for a summer league game to reach must-see status, but this one certainly qualifies. The NBA announced on Wednesday that tickets for Friday night's Spurs-Hornets matchup had already been sold out.

But for those who won't be inside the Thomas & Mac Center in Sin City, here's how to watch Wembanyama's unofficial first NBA game.

When is the Spurs vs. Hornets NBA summer league game?

The Spurs and Hornets will meet on Friday, July 7.

What time does the Spurs vs. Hornets NBA summer league game start?

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is the Spurs vs. Hornets NBA summer league game on?

The Wemby-Miller showdown will air on ESPN.

How to stream the Spurs vs. Hornets NBA summer league game live

The action can also be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

What is the Spurs' NBA summer league schedule?

Here's a full look at the Spurs' Las Vegas Summer League slate:

Friday, July 7: Vs. Hornets, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, July 9: Vs. Trail Blazers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Tuesday, July 11: Vs. Wizards, 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Friday, July 14: Vs. Pistons, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

