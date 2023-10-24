NBA

How to watch Victor Wembanyama make NBA debut as Spurs face Mavericks

Wembanyama's first NBA game will be nationally televised

By Eric Mullin

One of the most anticipated rookie seasons in NBA history about to commence.

No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama will make his long-awaited NBA debut in the San Antonio Spurs' 2023-24 season opener on Wednesday. Adding even more intrigue to Wemby's first game is that it will come on national television against the in-state rival Dallas Mavericks.

The 7-foot-4 French big man provided a glimpse of what he's capable of with some mesmerizing performances in the preseason. Now, a year after he became a household name among basketball fans with a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas, Wembanyama is finally set to play in an official NBA contest.

Here's how you can catch what could be a landmark night in NBA history:

When is Victor Wembanyama's first NBA game?

Wembanyama will make his debut at home against the Mavs on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

What time does the Mavericks vs. Spurs game start?

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is the Mavericks vs. Spurs game on?

ESPN will air Mavs-Spurs.

How to stream the Mavericks vs. Spurs game live online

The game will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

