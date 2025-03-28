Grizzlies fire head coach Taylor Jenkins with 9 games left in regular season

The Memphis Grizzlies announced they have parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Jenkins became Grizzlies head coach in 2019 after spending six seasons as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks. He went 250-214 in the regular season with Memphis and guided the team to three playoff berths. He also finished second in NBA Coach of the Year voting in 2021-22.

Memphis is poised to make the playoffs once again in 2024-25. The team sits at 44-29, putting them in a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings despite the team battling injuries across the roster.

With just nine games remaining in the regular season, the Grizzlies will now look to different leadership.

“I’m genuinely appreciative of Taylor’s contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons,” Grizzlies president and GM of basketball operations Zach Kleiman said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor’s leadership. I wish Taylor the very best going forward.”

