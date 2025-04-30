The Greek Freak has an uncertain future.

After a third straight first-round exit in the NBA playoffs, many are beginning to speculate about Giannis Antetokounmpo's next steps with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Could the team really trade away the two-time MVP and nine-time All-Star? Antetokounmpo, who ended a 50-year title drought for the Bucks in 2021, has delivered season after season since being drafted in 2013. But the team around him has slowly deteriorated, a fact that was punctuated when his co-star Damian Lillard suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday.

With that in mind, it's time to start looking ahead. If the Bucks are going to trade Antetokounmpo, this is the offseason to do it. He still has two years left on his contract before he can opt for free agency, which should maximize the potential return for newly extended GM Jon Horst.

Here are eight teams that could trade for Antetokounmpo, plus a look at what the package could include:

Houston Rockets

Trade assets: Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, 2025 and 2027 first-round picks via Phoenix, 2027 first-round pick swap with Brooklyn, 2029 first-round pick swaps with Phoenix and Dallas, 2028/2030/2031 own first-round picks

The Rockets surprised a lot of people this season by earning the No. 2 seed in a competitive Western Conference. But, through four playoff games, their inexperience has shown against the veteran Golden State Warriors. Antetokounmpo would bring them to another level, and they certainly have the players and picks to make this happen while keeping franchise cornerstone Amen Thompson.

San Antonio Spurs

Trade assets: Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagnie, 2026 first-round pick swap with Atlanta, 2027 first-round pick via Atlanta, 2028 first-round pick swap with Boston, 2030 first-round pick swap with Dallas or Minnesota, 2031 first-round pick swap with Sacramento, 2025/2029 own first-round picks

If Victor Wembanyama returns to full strength, this could be devastating for the rest of the league. The Spurs were battling for a play-in spot before Wemby was ruled out for the season, and expectations will only be higher next season with De'Aaron Fox now in hand. It would be tough to part with the recently crowned Rookie of the Year in Castle, but it would be worth paying for Antetokounmpo to join Wemby in San Antonio.

Brooklyn Nets

Trade assets: Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton, Cameron Johnson, Ziaire Williams, Keon Johnson, 2025 first-round picks via Houston/Milwaukee/New York, 2027 first round pick via Philaedelphia (1-8 protection), 2027 first-round pick via New York, 2029 first-round pick via New York, 2031 first-round pick via New York, 2025/2026/2027/2028/2030/2031 own first-round picks

Brooklyn doesn't have the young talent to offer like Houston and San Antonio, but it has plenty of draft picks. Plus, it has the allure of being in New York City -- which could be intriguing for Antetokounmpo. He would be brought in as the first piece, with the expectation that more star power could be added around him.

New York Knicks

Trade assets: Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Miles McBride, 2026 first-round pick via Washington (1-10 protection), 2026 own first-round pick (can only trade after this year's draft)

If the Nets are included, you have to throw in the Knicks. They surrendered five first-round picks to their cross-borough rivals in the Mikal Bridges trade, but the Knicks still have pieces to make this trade work. It could be enticing for the Bucks if they want to stay competitive -- it just wouldn't help them much if they're looking to rebuild through the draft. Jalen Brunson is likely the only Knicks player who isn't available in this trade.

Golden State Warriors

Trade assets: Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Quinten Post, 2026-31 own first-round picks

Compared to the other teams listed, the Warriors don't have nearly enough assets to pull this off. But we've seen that anything can happen in the NBA trade market. Golden State has long-coveted Antetokounmpo, and he would be an ideal piece alongside the aging Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. It's tricky to make the salary work, but it's an exciting hypothetical.

Chicago Bulls

Trade assets: Coby White, Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Patrick Williams, 2026 first-round pick via Portland (1-14 protection), 2025-31 own first-round picks

Another big-market team that has long been linked to Antetokounmpo but probably doesn't have the pieces to make a trade happen. Some of the Bulls' young players took steps forward this season, but the lack of picks makes this less intriguing -- unless, of course, Chicago has some lottery luck this year.

Miami Heat

Trade assets: Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Davion Mitchell, Nikola Jovic, 2025 first-round pick via Golden State, 2026/2028/2029/2030/2031 own first-round picks

It's time for a major pivot in South Beach following the Jimmy Butler trade and historic first-round loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Any and all assets should be on the table for Antetokounmpo, including All-Stars Adebayo and Herro. No one is untouchable if it means acquiring a player of this stature. Much like the Knicks, this could be a package Milwaukee pursues if it wants to remain somewhat competitive.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Trade assets: Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, 15 first-round picks through 2031 from various franchises

Why break up a potential championship team? This only works if the Thunder end up falling short in the playoffs. Even if they win the title, though, it's an idea worth exploring. GM Sam Presti has more draft picks than he knows what to do with, and this would be a way to cash them all in. It's a move that he hasn't made up to this point, but perhaps a player like Antetokounmpo changes his mindset.