Celtics trade Jrue Holiday to Trail Blazers, acquire Anfernee Simons: Report

The NBA offseason is already in full swing.

Just a day after the NBA Finals ended, the Boston Celtics traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday night.

Boston remain engaged in trade talks for multiple key players on its roster, Charania added.

Holiday was a key contributor to Boston's 2024 NBA title, playing lockdown defense and being a playmaking hub on offense. The 35-year-old agreed to a four-year, $135 million extension in April of 2024.

Simons, 26, is on an expiring contract worth north of $27 million. The 2018 No. 24 overall pick has developed into a solid multi-level scorer, but Portland has struggled to build a playoff team in the post-Damian Lillard era.

Portland initially received Holiday in its 2023 trade that sent Lillard to Milwaukee before rerouting him to Boston.

This past season, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists on a 44/35/91 shooting split. Simons with Portland averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds on a 43/36/90 shooting split.

Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton, Scoot Henderson and Deni Avdija were the other key scorers for Portland this past season, though the team doesn't have a clear direction yet in terms of contending vs. building.

Boston seems to be retooling, letting go of a championship-caliber squad piece for a potential lead scoring guard as Jayson Tatum rehabs from a torn Achilles. With Boston seemingly eyeing more moves, how Simons fits into the wider scheme will be more clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated...