Celtics' Jaylen Brown launches new performance brand, signature shoe

Jaylen Brown's eventful offseason continued Tuesday with the unveiling of his new sportswear brand, 741.

The Boston Celtics star announced 741's launch via Instagram and the brand's official website, 741performance.com. According the press release, Brown "turned down over $50 million in endorsement deals from other major sneaker companies to pursue full ownership and creative control of his own brand."

“The understanding of ownership and value is what’s important for the next generation of athletes,” Brown said. "It’s time to think different and be different… create new ideas. It’s time to create more value for everyone involved, from athletes to consumers to employees and the communities that support them.”

As for the "741" brand name, there's a deeper meaning behind the numbers.

"The name “741” itself comes with a deep personal connection, stating that the number 7, 4, and 1 have appeared frequently in his life and represent spiritual awakening, hard work, and new beginnings. 741 is more than just a sneaker brand—it's a statement about independence, creativity, and ownership."

Brown was influenced by late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's desire to start his own sneaker brand before his untimely passing.

"Kobe’s journey taught me about being fearless and pushing sports, along with society, to new heights. That’s the mindset I’m bringing to 741," he said.

NBA fans will see Brown donning his new 741 sneakers throughout the upcoming season as he looks to lead the Celtics to their second consecutive title.

741 is available for pre-order at 741performance.com with products set to go live for sale on Oct. 22.