NBA world pays tribute to Bill Russell after Celtics legend's death at age 88 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The basketball world has lost one of its most cherished members.
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away peacefully Sunday at age 88.
Russell is the most accomplished player in NBA history. His legendary Hall of Fame resume includes a record 11 championships, along with five league MVP awards, a 10-0 record in Game 7s and 11 All-NBA selections, among many other honors.
Russell also was the first Black head coach in league history and won his last two titles with the Celtics as player/coach in 1968 and 1969.
Off the court, Russell made a tremendous impact as a civil rights icon, always fighting for racial equality and social justice. Wherever he went, Russell strived to make the United States a better place.
The NBA community shared many tributes to Russell on social media after news of his death was announced. Here's a sampling of those messages. To read tributes from Celtics players and legends, click here.