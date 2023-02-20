NBA Twitter explodes as Russell Westbrook plans to sign with Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Russell Westbrook is on the move ... again.

Just two weeks ago, the 34-year-old All-Star guard was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz. Now, Westbrook is making a return to L.A., but this time it'll be down the hall to the Clippers.

While the former NBA MVP engaged in talks with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat, he will reportedly sign with the Clippers after Utah and Westbrook complete a buyout. Westbrook will be reuniting with some of his former teammates: Eric Gordon, Paul George and Robert Covington.

NBA fans immediately took to social media and dropped their thoughts on Westbrook's latest move. Here's what they had to say:

Russell Westbrook will be a Los Angeles Clipper.



The Russell Westbrook Revenge Tour begins now! — BROWN (@TGr8BrwnHope) February 20, 2023

If Russell Westbrook wins a championship this season, he will do so as Paul George's teammate. https://t.co/6hOIWfAd58 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 20, 2023

Russell Westbrook walking into Crypto Arena after switching from the Lakers to Clippers pic.twitter.com/qcBO46xJWL — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 20, 2023

Russell Westbrook at Paul George Locker tomorrow pic.twitter.com/PTIunb52k9 — THE Monday Morning Quarterblack (@TheMMQBL) February 20, 2023

Russell Westbrook going from the Lakers to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/gqPmqNzbFl — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) February 20, 2023

Russell Westbrook walking past the Lakers locker room on his way to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/KzoEjgbLHQ — iregretlikingsports (@Jimmy2424555) February 20, 2023

Russell Westbrook getting passed around like a hot potatoe — King Of Spade ⚜️♠️🤴🏾 (@BoiwundaKidd) February 20, 2023

Russell Westbrook moving locker rooms from the Lakers to the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/uLQyREuNFi — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) February 20, 2023

if Russell Westbrook doesn’t work out with the Los Angeles Clippers, he’ll be out of the league. He wouldn’t get another look from team that’s contending for a title and teams look to rebuild or tank wouldn’t want him. I really wanna see Brodie succeed…#NBA — Kassius (@_kassius_klay) February 20, 2023

Glad to see Russell Westbrook go to the Clippers!! — B.R.O.T.H.A. X (@DiverseNovelist) February 20, 2023

Clippers with John Wall vs. Clippers with Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/pr1Pg3kaMK — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) February 20, 2023

During his time with the Lakers, Westbrook embraced a sixth-man role and averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 28.7 minutes per game.

The Clippers are 10-4 over the last month and have climbed up to fourth place in the Western Conference. So, Westbrook could be a key addition to the team, as they look to compete with the best teams in the Western Conference.

The Clippers' next game against the Lakers will be on April 5.