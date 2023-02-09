Report: Suns acquiring KD in blockbuster trade with Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just after 1 a.m. ET, the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves through the NBA world with a blockbuster trade.

Kevin Durant is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported early Thursday morning, citing sources.

The Nets reportedly will receive Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round draft picks and a pick swap for Durant and T.J. Warren.

The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move and new owner Mat Ishbia pushed to get deal done tonight. https://t.co/fqFUMIDllo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns for a package including Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/fJoFHv3i7M — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

To kick off NBA trade deadline day, the Suns, with new owner Matt Ishbia, turned the NBA landscape upside down by adding Durant to the dynamic duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Currently fifth in the Western Conference, the Suns (30-26) now have to be considered a favorite to win the NBA title once a healthy Durant joins the lineup. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is out through the All-Star break with a sprained MCL.

The Suns' addition of Durant comes a day after the Dallas Mavericks officially acquired Kyrie Irving from the Nets. Earlier on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers traded for D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley in a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Durant helped the Warriors win two NBA titles in 2017 and 2018, and now he will be part of a Phoenix team trying to keep Golden State from repeating as champions. The former No. 2 overall draft pick has three years remaining on the four-year, $194 million contract he signed in August 2021.

The Nets' latest trade completes their roster teardown. The big three of Durant, Irving and James Harden never came close to living up to its potential.

In the summer of 2019, Durant left the Bay Area to follow Irving to Brooklyn and less than four years later, both were traded days apart. The NBA is a wild ride.