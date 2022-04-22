NBA Playoffs: How many times has a team come back from a 3-0 deficit? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a week of action-packed NBA Playoff games, two teams are facing elimination in non-competitive first-round series.

The No. 5 Toronto Raptors are the first team that could be eliminated after their Game 4 against the No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Toronto is down 3-0 in the series and is likely competing without their rookie Scottie Barnes. Barnes injured himself in Game 1 after Sixers center Joel Embiid stepped on his ankle.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The No. 7 Denver Nuggets are also down 3-0 in their series against the No. 3 Golden State Warriors. Denver is without two of their three best players, just like they were for most of the regular season. Jamal Murray has yet to play this season after tearing his ACL last April. Michael Porter Jr., on the other hand, played in the team’s first nine regular-season games but has not played since Nov. 6 due to a back injury. The Nuggets take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 4 on Sunday.

Two other teams that could be in jeopardy are the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks as each team is down 2-0 in their respective series.

While no team should be ruled out until the series is officially over, let’s take a look at how many times a team has come back from a 3-0 deficit in the NBA Playoffs.

How many times has an NBA team come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs?

The unfortunate answer is zero times.

While no teams have come back to win after being down 3-0, there are three teams that have rallied to tie up a series 3-3 and went on to lose Game 7.

1951 - Rochester Royals def. New York Knicks (NBA Finals)

1994 - Denver Nuggets def. Utah Jazz (Western conference semifinals)

2003 - Dallas Mavericks def. Portland Trailblazers (Western conference first round)

How many times have NBA teams come back from 3-1 in the playoffs?

Currently, there are 13 teams to overcome a 3-1 series deficit and win Game 7 in the NBA Playoffs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the only team to come back after being down 3-1 in the NBA Finals and win Game 7 (2016).

The Denver Nuggets are the only NBA team to come back from a 3-1 series deficit multiple times in the same year (2020).

Has any NBA team been able to sweep the whole playoffs?

While no team has been able to win every single game in postseason competition, there are some squads that managed to drop only one playoff game.

1982-83 - 76ers (12-1)

2000-01 - Lakers (15-1)

2016-17 - Warriors (16-1)