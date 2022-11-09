The NBA has moved up the start of the Mavericks’ game Wednesday in Orlando to 4:30 p.m. Dallas time — no longer 6 p.m. — because of the tropical storm tracking toward Florida, the league announced Tuesday.

The storm is expected to grow into a hurricane and track across Central Florida and the Orlando area late Wednesday or early Thursday, The Orlando Sentinel reported.

The time change should allow the Mavericks and Magic to complete the game before Dallas is scheduled to fly out Wednesday night for the second half of this road back-to-back, Thursday in Washington.

Besides canceling their formal pregame shootaround Wednesday morning, the Mavericks’ schedule will otherwise remain the same.

