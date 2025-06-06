There's little to no drama when it comes to predicting the No. 1 overall pick for this month's NBA draft. Cooper Flagg was earmarked for that spot before ever setting foot on Duke's campus last fall.

He did nothing to disappoint as a one-and-done college standout, guiding the Blue Devils to the Final Four while becoming only the fourth freshman to be named The Associated Press men's college basketball national player of the year.

The other three? Texas' Kevin Durant in 2007, Kentucky's Anthony Davis in 2012 and Duke's Zion Williamson in 2019. Of that group, Davis and Williamson were No. 1 picks, while Durant was picked No. 2.

Flagg, headlining the AP's NBA mock draft, will fit right in when the first round begins June 25.

1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, forward, Duke

Fresh off trading away Luka Doncic, the Mavericks luck into a versatile 6-foot-8, 221-pound forward who can thrive as a scorer ( Atlantic Coast Conference freshman-record 42 points against Notre Dame) or playmaker (team-best 4.2 assists). His length and competitive edge can impact games defensively (team highs of 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks). And he has an all-around game more advanced than his age with room to develop as he turns 19 in December.

2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, guard, Rutgers

The son of former NBA guard Ron Harper offers size at the point (6-5, 213 pounds) and averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a freshman. He could join NBA rookie of the year Stephon Castle in the backcourt for star Victor Wembanyama. Still, there’s an awkward question of how a team with Harper and fellow one-and-done prospect Ace Bailey went just 15-17.

3. Philadelphia 76ers: VJ Edgecombe, guard, Baylor

The only benefit to injury-riddled seasons for stars Joel Embiid and Paul George was landing a high pick for a team that still has designs on contending in the Eastern Conference. The 6-4, 193-pound Edgecombe, who turns 20 in July, could help with two-way potential, rim-attacking athleticism and 3-point shooting.

4. Charlotte Hornets: Ace Bailey, forward, Rutgers

The 6-8 forward is a versatile athlete capable of stretching defenses (five January games with at least four made 3s) and tools to develop defensively. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds, though for a losing team despite featuring Bailey and Harper as the NBA-bound headliners. The Hornets already have 2023 No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller as a wing forward, so this would bet on talent over position need.

5. Utah Jazz: Tre Johnson, guard, Texas

It's a simple selling point for the league's worst team: the 6-5, 190-pound freshman can score. He averaged 19.9 points to lead the Southeastern Conference while shooting 39.7% on 3s. He broke Durant's freshman Longhorns record when he scored 39 points against Arkansas in February.

6. Washington Wizards: Kasparas Jakucionis, guard/forward, Illinois

The Wizards need help in multiple areas after winning 18 games, and the 6-5 guard has shown an all-around floor game. He averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists as a freshman, including one run of six straight 20-point games including against then-No. 1 Tennessee.

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Jeremiah Fears, guard, Oklahoma

The 6-3, 180-pound combo guard averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in his lone college season. Highlights included a four-point play to beat a ranked Michigan team, along with scoring 57 points in two SEC Tournament games. But he'll need to improve his outside shot (28.4% on 3s) and add bulk.

8. Brooklyn Nets: Kon Knueppel, forward, Duke

With four first-rounders, the Nets could start retooling with the 6-7, 217-pound Knueppel as an efficient scorer who was named ACC Tournament MVP. Knueppel shot 40.6% on 3-pointers and ranked sixth in Division I by shooting 91.4% at the foul line. The freshman also had 10 games with at least four assists to show potential as a secondary playmaker for a Final Four team.

9. Toronto Raptors: Khaman Maluach, center, Duke

The 7-1, 253-pound South Sudanese big man projects as a rim-protecting lob threat. Maluach had the combine’s biggest wingspan (7-6 3/4) and showed stretches of capably defending guards on switches in his lone college season. He shot 71.2% largely on dunks and putbacks, so he’ll need time to refine a raw offensive game.

10. Houston Rockets: Jase Richardson, guard, Michigan State

The son of former NBA guard Jason Richardson would offer longer-term benefits for a team that finished second in the Western Conference. Richardson is small (6-1, 178) for a combo guard, and he mentioned after a recent workout with Portland that he's working to prove he can play the point. Shooting 41.2% on 3s is enticing regardless.

11. Portland Trail Blazers: Collin Murray-Boyles, forward, South Carolina

The sophomore has a strong frame (6-7, 240) that could allow him to work some on the wing and bang inside with a nearly 7-1 wingspan. He contributed as a capable scorer (16.8), rebounder (8.3) and defender (1.3 blocks, 1.5 steals).

12. Chicago Bulls: Derik Queen, center, Maryland

The 6-9, 248-pounder earned a spot in March Madness lore by banking in a buzzer-beating runner to beat Colorado State and reach the NCAA Sweet 16. The nimble move illustrated the still-developing upside for a skilled freshman who nearly averaged a double-double (16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds).

13. Atlanta Hawks: Asa Newell, forward/center, Georgia

The 6-9, 224-pound freshman who helped the Bulldogs return to the NCAAs for the first time in a decade offers versatile upside, though the 19-year-old will need time to get stronger and improve his shooting (29.2% on 3s).

14. San Antonio Spurs: Noa Essengue, forward, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

The lanky 6-9, 194-pound forward from France has been honing versatile skills in Germany and turns 19 in December. He has the ability to run the court and attack off the dribble, averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in Germany this season.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder: Carter Bryant, forward, Arizona

The 6-7, 215-pound freshman reserve shot 37.1% on 3s and showed defensive potential by averaging a block per game despite playing just 19 minutes a night. He had one of the top max vertical leaps at the combine (39.5 inches).

16. Orlando Magic: Thomas Sorber, center, Georgetown

The 6-9, 263-pound freshman offers a strudy interior presence with a 7-6 wingspan, proving capable of operating in the post or in traffic while also flashing face-up skills. The 19-year-old could help himself by developing his 3-point shot (6 of 37, 16.2%).

17. Minnesota Timberwolves: Rasheer Fleming, forward/center, Saint Joseph's

The 6-8, 232-pound Fleming increased his output in three college seasons and brings a sturdy frame to the NBA. He averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, and has improved his 3-pointing from 31.3% through his first two college seasons to 39% last year. He also had one of the combine's biggest wingspans at better than 7-5.

18. Washington Wizards: Egor Demin, guard/forward, BYU

A top international prospect from Russia, the 19-year-old Demin spent a season at BYU as a playmaker with size (6-9, 199). That could allow teams to run offense through him as a strong passer who had 15 assists against two turnovers in 54 minutes of work during his last two NCAA Tournament games for a Sweet 16 team.

19. Brooklyn Nets: Ben Saraf, guard, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

After grabbing Knueppel at eighth, the Nets could further bolster their perimeter with the 6-6, 201-pound lefty from Israel. Saraf has proven adept as a scoring playmaker, averaging 12.8 points and 4.6 assists this season in Germany.

20. Miami Heat: Liam McNeeley, forward, UConn

The 6-7, 215-pound McNeeley jumped right in as a freshman starter for the two-time reigning NCAA champion Huskies and projects as a floor-stretching wing, including with 22 points in the NCAAs against eventual champion Florida and a 38-point showing against then-No. 24 Creighton.

21. Utah Jazz: Danny Wolf, forward/center, Michigan

The 6-11, 252-pound junior thrived in moving from the Ivy League (Yale) to the Big Ten as a low-post presence, averaging 13.2 points and 9.7 rebounds while ranking among Division I leaders with 15 double-doubles. He also showed the ability to step outside (38 made 3s in 37 games).

22. Atlanta Hawks: Nolan Traore, guard, Saint-Quentin BB (France)

The 6-5, 175-pound guard from France is a scoring playmaker and has been regarded as a possible lottery prospect. The 19-year-old had previously drawn recruiting interest from programs like Duke, Alabama and Gonzaga before opting to remain in his home country last year.

23. Indiana Pacers: Will Riley, guard/forward, Illinois

The freshman from Canada worked as a top reserve averaging 12.6 points. The 19-year-old Riley has potential as a scorer and passer with size (6-8) as he refines his game and develops physically (186 pounds).

24. Oklahoma City Thunder: Nique Clifford, guard, Colorado State

The 6-5, 202-pound Clifford took his time developing as a five-year player, though the 23-year-old is coming off a huge year (18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists). He also improved his outside shot, going from making 33.8% over three seasons at Colorado to 37.7% on higher volume in two years with the Rams.

25. Orlando Magic: Walter Clayton Jr., guard, Florida

The 6-2, 199-pound combo guard was an AP first-team All-American and Final Four's most outstanding player in the Gators' national title run. That included monster tournament performances — notably the frantic comeback against Texas Tech in the Elite Eight and a career-best scoring effort against Auburn in the Final Four — that bode well for a gamer who repeatedly rose to the challenge.

26. Brooklyn Nets: Hansen Yang, center, Qingdao (China)

The 7-1, 253-pound center from China turns 20 the night of the draft's second round. He has intriguing size (9-3 standing reach, nearly 7-3 wingspan) to go with shooting touch and solid passing in a developing game.

27. Brooklyn Nets: Kam Jones, guard, Marquette

The 6-3, 202-pound senior was an every-game starter while missing just one game during the past three college seasons. His scoring and playmaking ability (19.2 points, 5.9 assists) made him a finalist for last year's Cousy Award presented to college's top point guard.

28. Boston Celtics: Cedric Coward, guard, Washington State

The 6-5, 213-pound Coward has taken an interesting path. He started his career at Division III Willamette and spent two seasons at Eastern Washington, then played six games at Washington State due to injury and planned to transfer to Duke. But he stayed in the draft after testing well at the combine, including the best wingspan (7-2+) and standing reach (8-10) among guards, a 38.5-inch max vertical leap, and solid shooting-drill showings.

29. Phoenix Suns: Joan Beringer, center, Cedevita Olimpija (Slovenia)

Beringer, who turns 19 in November, projects as a mobile threat who can work in the pick-and-roll and as a lob threat. The French big man needs time to strengthen a lean 6-11, 230-pound frame.

30. Los Angeles Clippers: Hugo Gonzalez, guard/forward, Real Madrid (Spain)

The 19-year-old with a 6-6, 205-pound frame has flashed shooting range and the ability to attack off the dribble. He earned MVP honors after helping the Under-18 Real Madrid team win last year's Euro league Basketball Adidas Next Generation Tournament (ANGT) in Berlin.