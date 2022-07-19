NBA Finals odds for 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After the Golden State Warriors triumphed in the NBA Finals last month, thoughts about next season have already started percolating.

The Golden State Warriors secured their fourth NBA title in eight seasons, following their 2022 NBA Finals win against the Boston Celtics in a six-game series.

Boston fans are optimistic about the Celtics pulling through on their next trek to the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy considering their new addition of guard Malcolm Brogdon, while the Bay Area foresees a fifth NBA title, so long as their injury count stays low.

But some of last season’s other top teams are also looking strong. The Phoenix Suns, who led the league with 64 wins last season before losing in the second round, locked down their young star, Devin Booker, and also paid up to keep Deandre Ayton by matching the Indiana Pacers’ $133 million offer sheet. Other stars who’ve signed big extensions include Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans and the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic.

Let’s take an early look at the NBA Finals odds for the 2022-23 season:

What are the NBA Finals odds for next season?

According to PointsBet, here are the top 10 teams with the best chance of making the NBA Finals for the 2022-23 season as of Monday, July 18.

1. Boston Celtics: +550

2. Milwaukee Bucks: +600

3. Los Angeles Clippers: +700

4. Golden State Warriors: +750

5. Phoenix Suns: +800

6. Miami Heat: +1100

7. Los Angeles Lakers: +1200

8. Philadelphia 76ers: +1400

9. Brooklyn Nets: +1800

10. Denver Nuggets: +2000

Additionally, the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies have odds of +2200, the Toronto Raptors have +3000, the Minnesota Timberwolves have +3300, while the Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans have +4000.

Teams a bit further down the list are the Atlanta Hawks with +5000, the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks with +8000, the Portland Trail Blazers with +10000, and the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards with +15000.

The Utah Jazz have odds of +20000, and the Sacramento Kings have odds of +25000, while the remaining teams – the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs – have odds of +50000.

