NBA Fan Voting Open for All-Star Game; Luka Leads All in Latest Update

NBA All-Star voting is underway and the Mavs are hoping to have a large contingent of players bound for Chicago to play in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 15.

For that to happen -- fans, who make up 50% of the vote, need to cast their ballots by Jan. 20. Current players and a media panel make 25% each.

There are four different ways for fans to be heard:

NBA.com voting page at vote.NBA.com: Fill out one full ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) on vote.NBA.com from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

NBA App: Access the ballot and vote through the app, which is available on Android and iOS. Fans can fill out one full ballot per day by selecting up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

Google: Vote on Google.com or on the Google app by searching for "NBA Vote" or "NBA All-Star Vote" or for a player or team. Fans may submit votes for 10 unique players per day from Dec. 25 - Jan. 20.

The Google Assistant: Vote via any Google Assistant-enabled device by saying, "Hey Google, vote for the NBA All-Star Game." Fans may submit votes for up to 10 unique players per day from Dec. 25 - Jan. 20. The Google Assistant is available on laptops, phones, speakers, tablets and other connected devices.

The Mavs said as of Jan. 2 Luka Dončić led both the Western Conference and the NBA in fan votes. Two more updates will occur on Thursday, Jan. 9 and Thursday, Jan. 16 and the final reveal will occur on Thursday, Jan. 23 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

Friday is the second of five "2-for-1 Days," which allows fans to have their votes count twice during a 24-hour period. The remaining 2-for-1 Days are Jan. 10, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 through all voting platforms.