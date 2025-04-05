The Boston Celtics broke one of the NBA's 3-point records in Friday's win over the Phoenix Suns, and it probably won't be the only one they set during their historic season from beyond the arc.

The Celtics have passed the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors for the most 3-pointers made by one team in a single season. The Warriors' record was 1,363, and the Celtics currently stand at 1,370 after making 14 3-pointers against the Suns.

Payton Pritchard's 3-pointer in the second quarter Friday night was the record-breaker for Boston, which still has five regular-season games remaining to extend the record.

Payton Pritchard's three vs. the Suns gives Boston their 1,364th of the season, breaking the NBA record for most three-pointers in a season.

Back in 2016-17, Isaiah Thomas set the Celtics record for most 3-pointers made in a season with 245. Derrick White broke this record on Monday, and it's likely Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard will surpass Thomas before the regular season concludes.

Barring a surprise downturn in the Celtics' 3-point shooting, they are on track to break two more 3-point records.

The Utah Jazz set the record for most 3-point shots made per game with 16.74 during the 2020-21 season, and the Celtics are at 17.9 per game.

The Houston Rockets set the record for most 3-point attempts per game with 45.38 in the 2018-19 campaign, and the Celtics are at 48.5 per game.

The Celtics have ranked first or second in both 3-pointers made and attempted per game every season since Joe Mazzulla took over as head coach in 2022. His 3-point-heavy strategy has produced fantastic results. Boston reached the NBA Finals in 2022 and 2024 (won the title) and Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

It's very difficult to beat the Celtics when they're firing on all cylinders from beyond the arc. The C's have made 15 or more 3-pointers in 62 of their 75 games so far this season, and they've won 48 of those matchups.

If the Celtics continue to hit 17.9 3-pointers per game throughout the 2025 NBA playoffs, it's hard to imagine any team beating them four times in a seven-game series.