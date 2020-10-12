Carroll-Guyer Football Game Scheduled for National TV Canceled Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

A high-profile high school football matchup that was scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN2 Friday night has been canceled due to a positive coronavirus test, Carroll ISD officials say.

Southlake Carroll and Denton Guyer were scheduled to play Friday at Dragon Stadium in a game that was to be nationally televised. However, Carroll ISD said Monday a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

The Carroll ISD Athletic Department is disappointed to announce that the Varsity Football game against Denton Guyer on Friday, October 16 at Dragon Stadium has been canceled for health and safety reasons.



Read the District's Press Release Below: pic.twitter.com/jfSVtxGIP1 — Carroll ISD (@Carrollisd) October 12, 2020

The student was last at an athletic event Thursday, the district said. Carroll's football team played at Rockwall High School Thursday night.

The district said the matchup against Guyer would not be rescheduled and would be ruled a "no-contest." The Dragons' junior varsity and freshman games scheduled for Thursday will be played as scheduled.

Denton Guyer head coach Rodney Webb tweeted Monday that his team was looking for an opponent for Friday night.