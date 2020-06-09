National Soccer Hall of Fame to Reopen Wednesday

The National Soccer Hall of Fame announced it will reopen to guests on Wednesday, June 10.

The Hall of Fame has been closed since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are some guidelines that the Hall of Fame is asking visitors to follow.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online to reduce interaction at the ticket exchange booth.

Facemasks are encouraged, but not required, for guests of the NSHOF. If guests do not have one upon arrival, one will be made available.

All individual guests and groups are required to maintain social distancing protocols (a minimum of six feet or two meters apart) within the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Only one group of guests will be allowed to use each interactive exhibit at a time. Some interactive exhibits, like virtual reality, are not available for use until further notice.

Capacity in the Hall of Fame will be limited to 50% at any given time. If the maximum number of visitors is reached, guests will be asked to wait outside until space becomes available.

The Hall of Fame sais it will have staff consistently sanitizing interactive experiences after each use during normal business hours. The Hall of Fame will be thoroughly cleaned each evening.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, then will follow the schedule outlined below.

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 1:30-9:00PM

Thursday: 1:30-5:30PM

Friday: 1:30-5:30PM

Saturday: 10:00AM - 5:00PM

Sunday: 12:00-5:00PM